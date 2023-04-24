Do Nothing announce debut album, share lead single ‘Amoeba’

Do Nothing have shared details of their debut album, as well as unveiling new single ‘Amoeba’ – check it out below.

‘Snake Sideways’ will be released on June 30 via The Orchard. To coincide with the announcement, the Nottingham band have released the horror film-inspired video for ‘Amoeba’, which was directed by Clump Collective.

“As far as I remember ‘Amoeba’ is about my girlfriend leaving the house to go to work and be useful, and me laying on the sofa feeling dumb and watching annoying news on TV,” said lead vocalist Chris Bailey. “It muses about how the media decides what we all care about on a two week rotation.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Sometimes it feels like we all get angry about something for a few weeks until the TV decides it’s time for us to think about something else. It’s also about the fact that making music can often feel pretty unimportant; some folks are firefighters while I spend all my time massaging my own ego.”

Following a pair of EPs, 2020’s ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ and the following year’s ‘Glueland’, Do Nothing returned in January this year with upbeat single ‘Happy Feet’, which will appear on ‘Snake Sideways’ alongside ‘Amoeba’. See the full tracklist for the album below.

The ‘Snake Sideways’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Nerve’

2. ‘Happy Feet’

3. ‘Snake Sideways’

4. ‘Fine’

5. ‘Ivy’

6. ‘Hollywood Learn’

7. ‘The Needle’

8. ‘Amoeba’

9. ‘Moving Target’

10. ‘Sunshine State’

The four-piece will support the new album with a UK and Ireland headline tour this autumn, including a show at London’s KOKO in October. See the full run of dates below, and buy tickets here.

Do Nothing will play:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Whelans, Dublin

24 – Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

25 – King Tuts, Glasgow

26 – The Cluny, Newcastle

28 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

29 – Gorilla, Manchester

30 – Rock City, Nottingham

OCTOBER

2 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

4 – Thekla, Bristol

5 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

6 – KOKO, London

7 – Patterns, Brighton