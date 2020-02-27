Listen to Do Nothing’s stirring new single ‘Fits’

Do Nothing have released their new single ‘Fits’, which is taken from their upcoming debut EP ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ — you can hear the track below.
The five-track EP will be released on April 10, and will include ‘Fits’ and the Nottingham band’s previously released single ‘Lebron James’.
-
Read more: Do Nothing — the Nottingham punks channelling LCD Soundsystem, stand-up comedy and The Simpsons
‘Fits’ has been released on Do Nothing’s own imprint Exact Truth today (February 27), and you can hear it below.
As well as a string of festival appearances, Do Nothing will also support Marika Hackman on tour this month and next before their next London headline show takes place April 21 — which is already sold out.
You can see Do Nothing’s upcoming UK tour dates below (* with Marika Hackman and ^ with The Orielles).
February
27 – Riverside, Newcastle*
28 – The Leadmill, Sheffield*
29 – The Gate, Cardiff*
March
2 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich*
4 – Concorde 2, Brighton*
5 – AMP Presents, The Courtyard Theatre, London
6 – O2 Institute, Birmingham^
April
13 – Rough Trade East, London
18 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (Record Store Day show)
21 – The Lexington, London [SOLD OUT]
May
2 – Live At Leeds, Leeds
3 – Stag And Dagger, Glasgow
3 – Hit The North, Newcastle
12 – La French Escapade, Le Pop Up, Paris
14-16 – The Great Escape, Brighton
16 – Handmade Presents: Wise Eyed, O2 Academy,Leicester
16 – PZYK 2020: Liverpool Psych Fest,Liverpool
23 – Bearded Theory, Staffordshire
July
25 – Deer Shed Festival, Thirsk
26 – Y Not Festival, Pikehall
August
2 – Truck Festival, Steventon
20-23 – Greenman Festival, Crickhowell
27-30 – Lost Village Festival, Lincoln
September
5 – Manchester Psych Festival 2020, Manchester