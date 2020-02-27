Listen to Do Nothing’s stirring new single ‘Fits’

Do Nothing have released their new single ‘Fits’, which is taken from their upcoming debut EP ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ — you can hear the track below.

The five-track EP will be released on April 10, and will include ‘Fits’ and the Nottingham band’s previously released single ‘Lebron James’.

‘Fits’ has been released on Do Nothing’s own imprint Exact Truth today (February 27), and you can hear it below.

Advertisement

As well as a string of festival appearances, Do Nothing will also support Marika Hackman on tour this month and next before their next London headline show takes place April 21 — which is already sold out.

You can see Do Nothing’s upcoming UK tour dates below (* with Marika Hackman and ^ with The Orielles).

February

27 – Riverside, Newcastle*

28 – The Leadmill, Sheffield*

29 – The Gate, Cardiff*

March

2 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich*

4 – Concorde 2, Brighton*

5 – AMP Presents, The Courtyard Theatre, London

6 – O2 Institute, Birmingham^

Advertisement

April

13 – Rough Trade East, London

18 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (Record Store Day show)

21 – The Lexington, London [SOLD OUT]

May

2 – Live At Leeds, Leeds

3 – Stag And Dagger, Glasgow

3 – Hit The North, Newcastle

12 – La French Escapade, Le Pop Up, Paris

14-16 – The Great Escape, Brighton

16 – Handmade Presents: Wise Eyed, O2 Academy,Leicester

16 – PZYK 2020: Liverpool Psych Fest,Liverpool

23 – Bearded Theory, Staffordshire

July

25 – Deer Shed Festival, Thirsk

26 – Y Not Festival, Pikehall

August

2 – Truck Festival, Steventon

20-23 – Greenman Festival, Crickhowell

27-30 – Lost Village Festival, Lincoln

September

5 – Manchester Psych Festival 2020, Manchester