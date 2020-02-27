News Music News

Listen to Do Nothing’s stirring new single ‘Fits’

Taken from their upcoming debut EP 'Zero Dollar Bill'

Sam Moore
Do Nothing
Do Nothing (Picture: NME)

Do Nothing have released their new single ‘Fits’, which is taken from their upcoming debut EP ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ — you can hear the track below.

The five-track EP will be released on April 10, and will include ‘Fits’ and the Nottingham band’s previously released single ‘Lebron James’.

‘Fits’ has been released on Do Nothing’s own imprint Exact Truth today (February 27), and you can hear it below.

As well as a string of festival appearances, Do Nothing will also support Marika Hackman on tour this month and next before their next London headline show takes place April 21 — which is already sold out.

You can see Do Nothing’s upcoming UK tour dates below (* with Marika Hackman and ^ with The Orielles).

February
27 – Riverside, Newcastle*
28 – The Leadmill, Sheffield*
29 – The Gate, Cardiff*

March
2 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich*
4 – Concorde 2, Brighton*
5 – AMP Presents, The Courtyard Theatre, London
6 – O2 Institute, Birmingham^

April
13 – Rough Trade East, London
18 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (Record Store Day show)
21 – The Lexington, London [SOLD OUT]

May
2 – Live At Leeds, Leeds
3 – Stag And Dagger, Glasgow
3 – Hit The North, Newcastle
12 – La French Escapade, Le Pop Up, Paris
14-16 – The Great Escape, Brighton
16 – Handmade Presents: Wise Eyed, O2 Academy,Leicester
16 – PZYK 2020: Liverpool Psych Fest,Liverpool
23 – Bearded Theory, Staffordshire

July
25 – Deer Shed Festival, Thirsk
26 – Y Not Festival, Pikehall

August
2 – Truck Festival, Steventon
20-23 – Greenman Festival, Crickhowell
27-30 – Lost Village Festival, Lincoln

September
5 – Manchester Psych Festival 2020, Manchester

