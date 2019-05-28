Do you want to play Liam Gallagher in the new Alan McGee film ‘Creation Stories’?

"We are looking for far more than just a haircut and a parka"

The team behind the upcoming biopic of Alan McGee have put out a casting call for someone to play Liam Gallagher.

Last month, Danny Boyle was confirmed as executive producer on Creation Stories – a new biopic of Alan McGee, written by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and based on McGee’s book of the same name.

Now, Burning Wheel Productions and Dan Hubbard Casting have called for actors to come forward to play Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in the film – which shooting due to start next month.

“Do you have swagger?,” reads the advertisement. “Do you have the look? Do you have the voice? We are looking for far more than just a haircut and a parka.”

Candidates should be aged 18-23, and should send a self-taped audition to the below address by 6pm on Friday May 31. The audition tape will see fans reciting dialogue from the below video.

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME about the film earlier this year. “There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.

Asked if it would bare any resemblance to the recent adaptation of the ’90s music mayhem in Kill Your Friends, McGee replied: “I think John Niven is really talented. He’s taken it and done his own thing with it, but my book is pretty much what happened. The actual film is Irvine’s fucking version of it.

“It’s got me and my dad walking into the sunset, but I haven’t fucking spoken to my dad for 30 years so it ain’t gonna be that realistic.”

McGee’s Creation Records was founded in 1983 and was home to a string of successful artists including Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Fanclub and My Bloody Valentine until its end in 1999. As well as having a number of labels since, McGee has been managing bands in recent years including The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Happy Mondays.

The Creation Stories film has been written by Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh, and also stars Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Fleming. Ewen Bremner, who played Spud in Boyle’s Trainspotting, is set to play McGee. Nick Moran from Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels will direct.

While Liam Gallagher this week confirmed that work on his new solo album is finished, his new film As It Was about his rise as a solo artist will receive its premiere next week on June 6.