Documentary on Israel music festival Hamas attack acquired by broadcasters

It has been reported that a documentary chronicling the attack perpetrated by Hamas during a music festival in southern Israel, was acquired by broadcasters.

Supernova Festival, which took place on October 6-7 in Israel and located just three miles from the border of the Gaza Strip, was attended by roughly 3,500 people. On October 7, Palestinian militants launched an early morning attack on Southern Israel.

Fans attending the festival reported that rockets began to hit the site around 6:30am (via CNN) before gunfire opened up on those in attendance soon after.

Eyewitnesses at the festival said gunmen left multiple festivalgoers dead while dozens were taken hostage. Videos circulated on social media showing different attendees being taken hostage.

"Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre," a one-hour documentary chronicling the attack perpetrated by Hamas during a music festival in southern Israel, has been acquired by broadcasters around the world. ''Source : Variety on MSN'' pic.twitter.com/EdwKOFbJjY — Mevstige (@mevstige) December 20, 2023

Directed by Reinhardt Beetz and Duki Dror (Inside the Mossad) – who also co-directed with award-winning filmmaker Yossi Bloch (The Devil Next Door) – Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre will feature the stories of the survivors of the massacre as well as first responders who were on the scene.

Their testimonies have been blended with real-time footage collected from multiple sources. The documentary will also provide a timeline of the attack, in which 371 attendees were killed, hundreds wounded and 40 kidnapped by Hamas.

According to Varitey, the documentary is set to premiere on KAN in Israel on Dec. 23. It was also picked up by BBC World Service, ZDF in Germany, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, RAI in Italy, VRT in Belgium, Canal+ Group’s CNews in France and Record TV in Brazil. A Major U.K. broadcaster also nabbed the documentary.

Reinhardt Beetz, CEO of Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion, said in a statement: “We set out immediately to document the events at the music festival but the full details of this coordinated terror attack are only now coming together, providing a comprehensive story that will undoubtedly resonate for years to come.”

Duki Dror, co-producer and director, added: “The scenes and testimonies we have documented are almost inconceivable and unprecedented. Working on this has been particularly emotional as the magnitudes of the horrors perpetrated are coming to light.”

