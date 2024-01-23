NewsMusic News

Doja Cat and Disclosure to headline Parklife Festival 2024

The line-up also features the likes of Sugababes, J Hus and Rudimental

By Tom Skinner
two side by side photos of Disclosure (left) and Doja Cat (right) performing live on stage
Disclosure and Doja Cat perform live. CREDITS: Harrison/Getty (L), John Parra/Getty (R)

Doja Cat and Disclosure have been announced as the headliners of Parklife 2024 – check out the line-up below.

The festival is due to take place at Heaton Park in Manchester on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT this Friday (January 26) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Organisers have confirmed today (January 23) that Doja Cat will make her UK festival headline debut when she tops the bill on the Sunday. Disclosure, meanwhile, are set to deliver a UK festival exclusive show the previous evening.

Other acts on the line-up include J Hus, Sugababes, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, CamelPhat, Nia Archives, Four Tet, Peggy Gou, Mahalia, Ella Henderson, Skream, Sub Focus and Digga D.

You can see the full list of acts here, and check out the official poster below.

Ahead of the general ticket sale, fans will be able to access a pre-sale at 10am GMT on Thursday (January 25) by signing up here before midnight tomorrow (Wednesday, January 24). Alternatively, a Three+ pre-sale will go live at 10am GMT tomorrow.

Day tickets are priced from £79.50 (plus booking fees), with weekend tickets available from £129.50 (plus booking fees).

Last year’s Parklife was headlined by The 1975Aitch and The Prodigy. Reviewing the event, NME wrote: “An eclectic bill, and a tendency to surprise, are key features of Parklife.”

Meanwhile, Parklife ’24 headliner Doja Cat recently appeared to tease the tracklist for what looked like a sequel to her 2023 album ‘Scarlet’.

