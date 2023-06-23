Doja Cat announces 2023 North American arena tour with support from Ice Spice and Doechii

Doja Cat has announced her first-ever North American arena tour kicking off later this year, with Ice Spice and Doechii as support – find the full schedule below and buy tickets here.

The singer and rapper will kick off ‘The Scarlet Tour’ on October 31 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with stops planned for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto and many more, closing out the 24-date trek at Chicago’s United Center in Chicago on December 13.

Pre-sales will start next Wednesday (June 28) at 10am local time, before general on-sale goes live Friday (June 30) at 10am local time from here.

The news comes one week after the artist unveiled her new single ‘Attention’, her first solo release since her 2021 album ‘Planet Her’. Fan registration for tickets is open now until Sunday (June 25), 10pm PST.

The Scarlet Tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/H2bFOb0Y7H — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 23, 2023

‘The Scarlett Tour’, also the name of the alto ego she introduced in her creepy new music video, follows her ‘Amala Tour’ back in 2019. Plans for a 2020 North American tour in support of 2019 album ‘Hot Pink’ were delayed due to the pandemic.

Since the release of ‘Planet Her’, Doja Cat has dropped the Top 10 Billboard track ‘Vegas’ from the Elvis soundtrack and appeared on the remix for SZA’s Number One-peaking single, ‘Kill Bill’.

Back in April, Doja Cat revealed her new album title and called her past work “cash-grabs”.

New track ‘Attention’ also seemed to address her exit from The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ stadium tour last year, on which she raps: “My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’ / I could’ve been an opener, I redirect the bookin’.”

Doja Cat had to cancel the tour due to tonsil surgery. The singer said that “her whole throat is fucked” after the procedure, but appears to now be recovered.

Find Doja Cat’s full upcoming tour schedule below.

‘The Scarlett Tour’ 2023

OCTOBER

31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

NOVEMBER

2 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena *

3 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena *

5 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena *

6 – Anaheim, CA, Honda Center *

8 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center *

10 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena *

13 – Austin, TX, Moody Center *

15 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center *

16 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center *

19 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena *

21 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center #

24 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena *

26 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center #

27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena #

29 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center #

30 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center #

DECEMBER

2 – Boston, MA, TD Garden #

4 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena #

7 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center #

8 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center #

10 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena #

11 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena #

13 – Chicago, IL, United Center #

Support Key: #with Doechii and *with Ice Spice