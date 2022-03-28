Doja Cat apologises for saying she was quitting music

Doja Cat has apologised after saying in a series of tweets over the weekend that she was going to quit music.

The rapper and pop star is currently on tour in South America, and was scheduled to play at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay last Tuesday (March 22).

After the festival’s opening day, set to feature Doja Cat, was cancelled due to high winds and weather warnings, fans online expressed their disappointment at the star not meeting them outside her hotel.

After fans expressed their displeasure at her lack of social media posts and not visiting fans outside her hotel room, Doja Cat simply said: “I’m not sorry.”

In another tweet, she said she “[doesn’t] give a fuck anymore,” adding: “i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

In new tweets posted on Sunday (March 27), the singer and rapper dialled back her promise to quit, and apologised to fans fo her behaviour.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” she told them in a tweet. “I do owe people shit. I owe a lot.”

In a second tweet, she added: “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

After a performance in Brazil a few hours before her initial tweets, Doja had written: “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

Her Twitter name then: “i quit still,” but has now been changed.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat brought her set at Lollapalooza Argentina to a standstill last weekend (March 19), after being alerted to an audience member requiring medical attention.

The American singer and rapper was performing her song ‘Options’ when she called for the track to be cut midway through, Billboard reports. Addressing the crowd, she asked if “somebody needs help out there”, to which a section of the crowd waved and pointed. “We can’t have that,” the singer said, before communicating with security and stage management to take care of the fan. “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”