Doja Cat has apologised to Australian guitarist Plini after she used a snippet of his song during her recent performance at the MTV European Music Awards.

The singer delivered a hard rock twist on ‘Say So’ at last month’s ceremony, with viewers noticing that she had seemingly used part of Plini’s 2016 hit ‘Handmade Cities’.

In a subsequent statement, Plini said of the performance: “The lack of prior communication about it or proper credit upon release is disappointing but not particularly surprising in a sector of the industry that is usually more interested in clout than creativity (it’s being sorted now, but would have been cooler a million views ago).”

Now, Plini has revealed that Doja sent him a series of voice notes to personally apologise for not seeking his approval to use the track.

“I made a comment on Twitter, not really accusing anyone of anything but just because I thought it was funny… and then it turned into this whole thing,” he told MusicRadar.

He went on: “I suppose the fans really did all the work, they had all the outrage on my behalf. I was just sitting back wondering what the fuck was happening and finding it hilarious.”

Explaining how Doja eventually got in touch, Plini said that Doja had praised his work in her apology.

“The best part of all this is that I woke up one day with a string of voice messages from her in my DMs, saying sorry and that she wished she’d known about all of this and wished they could have credited me properly, and also praising my song and thanking me for being nice about it,” he said.

Most recently, Doja teamed up with Bebe Rexha to perform ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ at the American Music Awards.