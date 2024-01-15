Doja Cat appears to tease tracklist for ‘Scarlet 2’

Doja Cat has appeared to tease a tracklist for what looks like a sequel to her 2023 album ‘Scarlet’.

‘Scarlet’ was released in September of 2023, and Doja recently opened up about the last-minute change of her album title. The album had an original intended name of ‘Hellmouth’ but was then changed to ‘Scarlet’.

Taking to Instagram Stories at the weekend, Doja shared a photo of a whiteboard featuring a number of song titles underneath the header ‘S2’, presumably ‘Scarlet 2’.

See the tracklist and the photo below.

‘Scarlet 2’:

‘Acknowledge Me’

‘Head High’

‘Gang’

‘Masc’

‘Rider’

‘Urrrge’

‘Hungry’

Later this year, Doja Cat will head out on her first ever UK and European headline arena tour as part of her ongoing ‘Scarlet Tour’, which hit North America last year.

Kicking off on June 11, the first run of shows will commence with a show at the OVO Arena in Glasgow, before continuing the following day with a gig at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. From there, Doja Cat will play at The O2 arena in London on June 14, before making her final UK stop in Newcastle the next day.

Visit here for tickets and see the dates below. Doja is also headlining Poland’s Open’er Festival and Rock In Rio Lisbon, as well as being rumoured to play Coachella 2024.

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY

5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

Reviewing ‘Scarlet’, NME wrote: “There’s no doubt that Doja has made her point – that she doesn’t owe us anything but to be herself.”