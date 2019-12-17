Doja Cat has recorded a new song for the ‘Birds of Prey’ film

Doja Cat has confirmed that she has recorded a new song for the soundtrack of the upcoming Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie is reprising her Suicide Squad role for the new film, which is due out in February. A synopsis for Birds of Prey reads: “After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

Doja announced on Sunday (December 15) that the song she’s contributing to the Birds of Prey soundtrack will be called ‘Boss Bitch’, and that she’s also filmed an accompanying video for the single. Check out her Instagram post below.

Birds of Prey, which carries the additional subtitle …and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, will also star the likes of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez.

Cathy Yan has directed the movie from a script that’s been penned by Christina Hodson. Birds of Prey is set for release on February 7, 2020.

Doja Cat released her second studio album ‘Hot Pink’ last month, which featured collaborations with Smino, Tyga and Gucci Mane.