Doja Cat cancels her 2022 BRIT Awards appearance after positive COVID-19 results in her crew

Doja Cat has cancelled her appearance at the 2022 BRIT Awards after members of her road crew tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet shared yesterday (January 31), the artist confirmed that “numerous members” of her touring crew (“both on and off stage”) had tested positive.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” Doja wrote. “It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

See her full statement below:

Doja – real name Amala Dlamini – is nominated in two categories at this year’s awards; International Artist Of The Year and Best International Song, the latter for her SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’.

Taking place on February 8 an London’s O2 Arena, the BRIT Awards would have marked Dlamini’s first show in the UK.

On December 11, Dlamini took to Twitter to announce that members of her production team for that tour had tested positive and would enter quarantine immediately, with her New York and Boston shows cancelled as a precaution.

The following day (December 12), Dlamini announced she herself had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in her withdrawing from a further number of scheduled performances on iHeartRadio’s North American Jingle Ball tour. “My spirits are down,” she wrote at the time, reassuring fans that she was “doing OK” and “look[ing] forward to recovering.”

It was the second time Dlamini had contracted the virus, the first being in July 2020, just a few months after she had mocked those who were scared of contracting the virus at its global onset, saying she was “not scared” of it.