Doja Cat claims Twitter isn’t letting her send replies as she calls fans “nerds” and tells some to “shut the fuck up”

Doja Cat has claimed that Twitter “isn’t letting me reply to anything now” as she went on a rant that saw her turn against fans and others online.

The singer-rapper wrote “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying” yesterday (August 3), the context of which is unknown. Doja’s post prompted some fans and Twitter users to call her out for they perceived was her being unnecessarily negative and immature.

“Can you please grow up lmao,” wrote one person. “All you do is come online and rant about stuff. It’s never anything positive or being grateful. Just constant negativity, it’s so embarrassing and sad tbh.”

Doja called the person a “nerd” and told them to “shut the fuck up”.

shut the fuck up nerd nobody gives a fuck — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

However, the user went on to claim that she “loved” Doja and asked her to stop fighting with fans who called her out on her behaviour. “Doja…. Girl… we love u lmao.. u don’t gotta come at us,” the fan wrote. Doja replied: “Ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop.”

ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

Elsewhere, Doja told a Twitter user to “suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch” after they mentioned “all the controversy you have”.

suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

After a few more tense exchanges Doja shared a screenshot that alleged she was no longer able to reply to tweets. Her draft folder showed several tweets with a ‘failed to send’ alert.

twitter isn’t letting me reply to anything now pic.twitter.com/P5U1ZGM1Cv — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

One read “find a new hobby you fucking ghoul” while another said “you’re obsessed with me you fuckin dog, find another hobby.”

Per the mentioned “controversy”, in 2020 Doja was forced to defend previously logging into racist online chat rooms, although she denied participating in “any racist conversations”.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child,” she wrote. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.”

In 2018, the singer was pulled up homophobic tweets that have since been deleted.

She responded: “I called a couple of people faggots when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean i don’t deserve support? I’ve said faggot roughly like 15,000 times in my life. Does saying faggot mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok.”

In other news, Doja and Post Malone recently shared the music video for ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, taken from Malone’s fourth album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.