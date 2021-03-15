Watch Doja Cat’s futuristic Grammys 2021 performance

Doja Cat gave a futuristic performance of her hit ‘Say So’ at the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The Grammys 2021 took place in Los Angeles, with winners including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Fiona Apple.

Doja Cat was nominated for Best New Artist, as well as Best Record and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Say So’.

Advertisement

The musician appeared on stage dressed in a robot-like outfit, with her backing dancers outfitted similarly. Accompanied by lasers and lights that lent to the sci-fi theme, Doja performed ‘Say So’ – watch the performance below now.

Earlier in the night at the premiere ceremony, which was livestreamed ahead of the main event, Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’. Burna Boy closed out the first portion of the awards show with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’, shortly after picking up his first award.

Harry Styles opened the main ceremony with a performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’. Other performers that appeared tonight included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.

Blue Ivy Carter picked up her first Grammy award tonight as her mum Beyoncé took home the trophy for Best Music Video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’. She is now the second-youngest winner in Grammys history. Beyoncé also broke records, scoring the most Grammy wins for a female artist or any singer, male or female.

Advertisement

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.

You can catch up with all the Grammys 2021 winners here.