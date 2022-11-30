Doja Cat has “never felt more beautiful” since shaving her head: “I feel so new, fresh and sexy”

Doja Cat has said she has “never felt more beautiful” since shaving her head.

The pop/rap star revealed her buzz cut hair style over the summer. Later, she responded to fans who subsequently expressed their concerns for her mental wellbeing on social media. “I’m rich, I’m fine,” Doja said at the time.

“Just the whole ‘are you ok queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my… I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.”

Doja appears on the cover for Dazed magazine’s winter 2022 issue, where she sports a bright pink shaved head. In the interview itself, the LA artist reflected once again on the reactions to her changing style.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, this can’t possibly be her simply having fun. She has to be out of her mind. She has to be cuckoo’,” Doja told the publication.

“Also, I have a really bad impulse control; I like to react to things really quick. If I’m in the right mood, or the wrong mood, I will snap back and I’ll have fun doing it.”

The star said she initially resembled a “wrinkly penis – I looked like I had an exposed brain” when she shaved her head, but explained that she is more than happy with the look now. “I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” Doja continued.

When @DojaCat shaved her head this summer, wigs flew! For #TheBeautifulIssue of Winter 2022, Doja breaks down why her new do makes her feel 'new, fresh and sexy', her talent for chaos, and why her next era will be punk AF.

“I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There’s something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself.”

She added: “I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It’s new, and I love it.”

Doja said that her idea of beauty is “going against” what society wants. “I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own,” she explained.

“For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the fuck did I not see it? How did I miss this?'”

Doja Cat released her third and latest studio album, ‘Planet Her’, in June 2021. This September, she dismissed her earlier claim that she was working on a “German rave culture”-inspired follow-up.