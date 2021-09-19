Doja Cat is going to be more selective about future collaborations

In a new interview, Doja Cat has said she’s going to start being more selective with who she works with in the future.

“I have been trying to be more careful about who I’m collaborating with,” she said in conversation with ExtraTV.

“Not to say that the people on my album are—they’re incredible. They are the perfect features on my album,” she added. “But I do want to be more choosy about what I’m doing because I feel like a lot of features are coming out. It feels like people are just getting on each other’s songs for the sake of having them on each other’s songs.”

“I want to be really careful about that,” she continued. “Sometimes it’s too much collabs and remixes and things like that.”

Doja Cat released her third album ‘Planet Her’ earlier this year. The record features appearances from Young Thug, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and SZA.

The record almost featured a guest spot from Nicki Minaj as well. During an audio conversation on Twitter Spaces, Minaj said she was set to feature on Doja’s track ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’.

However, the rapper said she didn’t think she “could bring anything to it” and that there were too many middlemen involved.

Earlier this week, Doja hosted the MTV Video Music Awards and performed her singles ‘Be Like This and ‘You Right’. She also won the award for Best Collaboration for her SZA-featuring single ‘Kiss Me More’.

Other winners included Justin Bieber, who took home the awards for Best Pop with his smash hit ‘Peaches’ and Artist of the Year. BTS’ single ‘Butter’ won Best K-Pop and Song of the Summer with the band also winning Group of the Year.

Lil Nas X won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for his single ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ while Foo Fighters picked up the inaugural Global Icon Award before playing a medley of songs.