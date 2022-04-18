Doja Cat joined by Rico Nasty and Tyga at ‘iconic’ Coachella set, performs unreleased song

Doja Cat brought two of her collaborators onstage during her Coachella performance last night (April 17) and treated fans to a new, unreleased song.

The singer and rapper was joined by Rico Nasty for ‘Tia Tamera’, a single taken from the deluxe version of Doja’s debut album ‘Amala’. Tyga also made an appearance for the remix version of ‘Juicy’, which features on Doja’s 2019 second album ‘Hot Pink‘.

The unreleased song is a rap-rock crossover that hears Doja rap “come get me fucked up” over gritty guitars and beats. Watch a clip of it below.

Towards the end of the song Doja announces that “Mexican pizza is returning”, which is a reference to her love of the discontinued Taco Bell menu item. Last month the pop star shared a jingle via her TikTok about missing the pizza, later claiming that she made the song under contractual obligation.

Rico Nasty joins Doja Cat for a performance of “Tia Tamera” at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/P4Zr0yBoMi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2022

.@DojaCat performs something new (??) and announces that the Mexican pizza is RETURNING at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/9Q8iyn3e7Q — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) April 18, 2022

Doja Cat’s Coachella performance was received enthusiastically by fans who took to social media to label it an “iconic” set. One fan wrote: “No one is doing it like Doja Cat, she is constantly raising the bar for the standard of performance. I am forever amazed by her.”

no one is doing it like doja cat, she is constantly raising the bar for the standard of performance. i am forever amazed by her — riley (@rileyysummers) April 18, 2022

The Grammy-winning singer’s performance came weeks after she said that she plans to retire from music.

She has since confirmed that she will still open for The Weeknd on his forthcoming North American tour despite her comments.

The Weeknd is due to hit the road this July in support of his most recent album ‘Dawn FM’, which came out in January. He’ll be joined at the shows by Doja Cat; the pair previously teamed up last year on ‘You Right’ from the latter’s ‘Planet Her’ record.

Elsewhere at Coachella 2022, Friday night was headlined by Harry Styles, who was joined on stage by Shania Twain to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’, while Saturday’s proceedings were topped off by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

The Weeknd debuted songs from his new album ‘Dawn FM’ live for the first time during his Coachella headline set last night (April 17).

