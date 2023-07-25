Doja Cat loses 180k Instagram followers and deletes Threads after lashing out at fans

Doja Cat has deleted her Threads and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts.

The LA rapper – who is known for being outspoken on her social media pages – posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans earlier this week, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.

Now, as reported by Hype Auditor, the musician has lost over 180,000 followers on her Instagram account over the last four weeks. She has also deleted the Threads section of the account, and numerous fan pages have deactivated their accounts.

Advertisement

The three major accounts noted as having deleted their page are The Kittens Room, Doja HQ, and Doja Cat News.

One of the now-deleted tweets Doja Cat – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – shared read: “My fans don’t get to name themselves shit. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

When one fan pointed out the hypocrisy of the statement – highlighting how the musician was the one who came up with the term ‘kittenz’ – Doja Cat responded, stating that she made up her stage name when she was “an alcoholic teen.”

Doja being mean to her fans for bc of the word kitten like her name isn’t doja CAT and she wasn’t dressed as a cat and meowed her way through an entire interview a few months ago oh she has lost her mind. Mind you, she’s being a bitch to the people that practically pay her bills https://t.co/au6OWZ5yZ2 — Y⁷ (@jiminfacekoo) July 23, 2023

When another fan asked her what she should “change her name to” since she no longer likes the term ‘kitten’, the rapper replied, writing: “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Before deleting the slew of tweets, she also called another fan “creepy” after seeing their Twitter handle was her government name, Amala Zandile Dlamini.

Advertisement

The backlash she is receiving from fans comes ahead of her upcoming 24-date ‘Scarlet’ tour. Her first-ever headlining arena tour, the dates include gigs all around North America with Ice Spice and Doechii as support acts. It kicks off Halloween night at Chase Center in San Francisco, remaining tickets are available here.

This isn’t the first time in 2023 that Doja Cat has stirred controversy after sharing her thoughts on Twitter. Back in April, the singer divided opinion after commenting on the new Twitter Blue scheme where users pay to verify their accounts and earn the famous blue tick. “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people,” she said.

In other news, last month she released a new track ‘Attention’ – the lead single taken from her upcoming album.

Earlier this year, she teased her fourth studio album, which was originally called ‘Hellmouth’. Back in May, she confirmed that her “rap only” album will be called ‘First Of All’. In the same month, she called her previous albums “cash-grabs.”