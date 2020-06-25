Doja Cat releases new single ‘Unisex Freestyle’

Doja Cat has quietly released a new track to Soundcloud, titled ‘Unisex Freestyle.’

She posted a link to the song on Twitter yesterday (June 24), with only a brief note accompanying it. “I made some more horny shit check it out,” she wrote.

Listen to it below:

Doja Cat initially teased the song during a livestream on her Instagram.

In conjunction with the song’s release, she’s also shared a preview of the music video for her official new single, ‘Like That.’ The Sailor Moon-inspired video is set for release tomorrow (June 26).

‘Like That’, which features Gucci Mane, appears on her 2019 album ‘Hot Pink.’ The album also features her first-ever Billboard number-one single, ‘Say So.’

‘Unisex Freestyle’ is Doja Cat’s first new music released since she faced backlash after allegations of racism were made against her.

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” she wrote in response to the allegations.

“I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you.”

In addition, she also donated $100,000 to a fund set up to honour the life of Breonna Taylor. Police officers killed Taylor, an ER technician, back in March.