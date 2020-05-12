Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion have made US chart history after reigning supreme at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

On Monday (May 11), Doja Cat and Minaj’s remix of ‘Say So’ hit the top spot, giving both artists their first ever number one.

However, the occasion was given greater significance after Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ remix grabbed the second spot – marking the first time that rap tracks by female artists have secured the top two spaces.

There was a further achievement for Doja and Nicki, with their collaboration also marking the first time that a collab between two female rappers has reached No. 1.

It wasn’t the only records they achieved either. ‘Say So’ marked Minaj’s 109th charted title, but in gaining the top spot she has broken her own record for ‘the longest wait for a first Hot 100 No. 1, by total career entries.’

Man, I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to be a part of this kind of history. I love all the girls involved. It just feels like an epic moment to witness & be a part of @ the same damn time. ♥️😘🦄 https://t.co/RSH9GIvMnn — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

With the ‘Savage’ remix, Beyoncé has also now secured Top 10 hits in four different decades — becoming the only woman to have achieved the feat after Mariah Carey.

“I’m happy to be apart of the history that was made today,” wrote Megan on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj said: “Man, I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to be a part of this kind of history. I love all the girls involved. It just feels like an epic moment to witness & be a part of @ the same damn time.”

In a four-star review of Doja Cat’s second album ‘Hot Pink‘, which was released in November last year, NME said the rapper was “taking no chances here and, now that the smoke’s lifted, it’s clear she’s a pop contender with the nous and drive to go as far as she wants.”