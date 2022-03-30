Doja Cat once again reiterates retirement plans in new tweet

Doja Cat has reiterated her plans to quit music once more.

It comes after the musician revealed that she was planning to quit music in a series of tweets following a festival appearance, before later retracting those comments to say she would continue.

The rapper and pop star is currently on tour in South America, and was scheduled to play at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay last Tuesday (March 22).

Advertisement

After the festival’s opening day, set to feature Doja Cat, was cancelled due to high winds and weather warnings, fans online expressed their disappointment at the star not meeting them outside her hotel.

In response to that, the musician tweeted: “it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore,” she replied. “i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

yes the fuck i am — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 29, 2022

Then, on March 27, she apologised for the tweets, seemingly dealing back her comments on retirement.

However, now, the musician responded to Florida radio station MIX 105.1, who wrote “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring,” alongside an article about her apology.

In response to the tweet, Doja replied: “Yes the fuck I am.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Doja Cat brought her set at Lollapalooza Argentina to a standstill last weekend (March 19), after being alerted to an audience member requiring medical attention.

The American singer and rapper was performing her song ‘Options’ when she called for the track to be cut midway through, Billboard reports. Addressing the crowd, she asked if “somebody needs help out there”, to which a section of the crowd waved and pointed.

“We can’t have that,” the singer said, before communicating with security and stage management to take care of the fan. “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”