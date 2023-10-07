Doja Cat posts selfie wearing a shirt featuring an alleged Neo-Nazi

Doja Cat has posted a photo with an alleged Neo-Nazi on her shirt.

Yesterday (October 6), the American musician (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) uploaded a selfie to Instagram. On her shirt, the face of controversial comedian Sam Hyde was identified by Twitter users. The original photo can be seen here.

Sam Hyde founded the comedy group Million Dollar Extreme, and initially gained notoriety for a spoof Ted Talk skit and Adult Swim sketch show. The show was cancelled after one season in 2016 after Buzzfeed reported Adult Swim allegedly found several coded racist messages in the show, including swastikas.

Hyde has gone on to maintain ties with the alt-right community. In 2017, he donated $5,000 (£4,000) to “Neo-Nazi website” The Daily Stormer after its editor, Andrew Anglin, was sued for organising a “troll storm” against a Jewish woman in Montana. He has also made recent appearances on Alex Jones’ podcast and the election broadcast of Nick Fuentes, both of whom are known for their white nationalist views.

Hyde has previously dodged questions as to whether he was a member of the alt-right. When asked whether he was part of the alt-right in 2016, he responded: “Is that some sort of indie book store?”

The photo of Hyde Doja Cat wears on her shirt references his most popular meme, where Hyde is misattributed as the suspect behind mass shootings. The meme gained enough attention that a US Congressman mistakenly identified the comedian as the perpetrator of a rural Texas mass murder in 2017.

Doja Cat has since deleted the original photo and replaced it with the face on her shirt cropped out.

NME has reached out to representatives of Doja Cat for comment.

The rapper has faced controversy before. Shortly after her video ‘MOOO!’ went viral, old homophobic tweets made in 2015 from her Twitter account were found. Doja Cat responded in a Tweet: “I’ve said f****t roughly like 15,000 times in my life. Does saying f****t mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok.”

Then, in 2020, an old Doja Cat song was unearthed titled ‘Dindu Nuffin’. Uploaded in 2015, the title uses a racist slur that mocks victims of police brutality and is commonly used in alt-right Internet circles like 4chan. In an Instagram apology, Doja Cat wrote that she wrote the song to “flip its meaning” in “response to people who often used that term to hurt me”.

This month, the musician responded to criticism of her album artwork for ‘Scarlet’, saying she doesn’t care about “satisfying” her fans.

The album, that was released last month (September 22), was announced in August with artwork that many saw as identical to German metal band Chaver‘s new album ‘Of Gloom’.

Doja Cat then shared a new and markedly different album cover by the same artist, and told one fan on X/Twitter: “The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot. The two spiders signify conquering your fear.

“None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.”

After deleting the Instagram post with the original artwork on it, Doja Cat shared an updated album cover –– created by the same artist –– which is notably different, with two pearlescent spiders, instead of the solo red arachnid that originally graced the cover.

Back in July, Doja Cat deleted her Threads account and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts. She had posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.