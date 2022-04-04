Doja Cat praises SZA as the pair win Grammy for ‘Kiss Me More’: “You’re the epitome of talent”

Doja Cat praised SZA at the Grammys 2022 tonight (April 3) as the pair collected an award for their collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’.

The 2021 single won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and was nominated alongside the likes of BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Doja Cat was in the bathroom when the award was announced, with SZA taking to the stage first to accept the award. As her collaborator joined her moments later, she joked: “Bro, you were in the bathroom for five minutes, are you serious?”

Advertisement

Addressing the audience, Doja said: “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life. Thank you everybody. I really appreciate it. Thank you to everybody – my family, my team. I wouldn’t be here without you and I wouldn’t be here without my fans.”

Turning to SZA, she added: “And you know what, SZA you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything. I just need you to say something – just something, please give them something.”

SZA thanked her musical partner, her mother and her God before adding: “I’m glad you made it back in time.”

Doja wrapped up the acceptance speech tearfully, telling the crowd through tears: “I like to downplay a lot of shit but this is a… it’s a big deal. Damn. Thank you everybody. Be safe, take care.”

Going into the night, Doja Cat was in the running for seven awards. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was the only trophy she took home. The big winners of the night included Jon Batiste with five awards, Silk Sonic with four and Olivia Rodrigo with three. You can catch up with all of the winners from the night here.

Advertisement

Performances came from BTS, who turned undercover agents, Billie Eilish, who paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, H.E.R.’s star-studded appearance, Silk Sonic’s mood-setting opener, Justin Bieber’s soulful version of ‘Peaches’ and more.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered a video message to the event, urging the world to support his country as the Russian invasion of it continues.

The Grammys also remembered Taylor Hawkins, following his death on March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters – who won three awards at this year’s event – were scheduled to perform but pulled out due to the drummer’s passing.