Doja Cat raps Nicki Minaj song from hospital after tonsil surgery

Doja Cat has shared a video of herself rapping a Nicki Minaj verse from her hospital bed after undergoing tonsil surgery.

Last month the rapper announced that she was cancelling her 2022 live dates, including festival shows and a tour with The Weeknd, to recover from the surgery.

It came after the artist tweeted that her “whole throat is fucked” after the surgery, and that she “might have some bad news for y’all coming soon”.

In the new video, she raps Minaj’s verse on Trey Songz‘s ‘Bottoms Up’ while recovering in her hospital bed.

See the post below, alongside other photos shared of her in hospital, below.

Doja has pulled out of all her festival dates for this summer, including at Wireless in the UK.

“Hi guys, I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.

“That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Following the announcement, Doja teased details of her fourth studio album in a new interview with Elle, noting she will be focused more on rapping than singing this time around.

While she noted that she has “not started” making the album yet, she assured fans that work on the album is “coming up”.

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me,” she said. “Oh fuck, I wish I could tell people. There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

Earlier this month, she shared the video for her new track ‘Vegas’, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic.