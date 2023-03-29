Doja Cat responds to claims she advocated for young people getting plastic surgery

Doja Cat has responded to claims she advocated young people getting plastic surgery.

Last week, the singer and rapper underwent her own surgery, telling fans: “[G]ot my titties done and my clit bedazzled.

In reply, fans then asked her over the following days to share photos of her surgery, saying: “We want to see your new boobies.

“They’re swollen,” Doja Cat responded, before another fan criticised her and alleged that her openness about the surgery is equal to advocating for her young fans to also get plastic surgery.

“Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies,” the fan said, to which Doja replied: “Eat my long quiet and warm farts.”

Elsewhere, Doja Cat also took to Twitter last week to tease a potential name for her upcoming fourth album.

The artist took to social media to tease that the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Planet Her‘ is due sometime this year. After confirming there is already a title set for her fourth album, she tweeted “#hellmouth,” leading her fans to believe that to be the name of the release.

The name seems fitting as her past couple of social media posts feature devil-like outfits.

She is no stranger to the underworld theme, having previously said she plans to do “weird ass shit” to deliberately fuel conspiracy theories about her being in the Illuminati.

Fans have also been speculating about what genre the album would be. Doja has previously revealed that she wants to make “raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk”.