Doja Cat responds to Lana Del Rey’s controversial Instagram post

Doja Cat has posted a bizarre response to Lana Del Rey’s controversial Instagram post in which she cited several other female artists as she hit back at claims her music “glamorises abuse”.

Cat was named alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé by Del Rey, who said that they “have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc”.

She then posed a rhetorical question: “Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

Del Rey’s comments incited a backlash from fans on social media, who interpreted her statement as an attack on the artists she named, most of whom were women of colour.

Doja Cat comments on Lana Del Rey’s Instagram post referencing her and other female artists: “Gang sunk that dunker” pic.twitter.com/NS7pTIbZbY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2020

Cat then responded with the comment: “Gang sunk that dunker”, before it was quickly deleted.

But she has since changed her Twitter handle to “GANG” and posted part of the phrase in a tweet, asking her followers to fill in the blank.

It is unclear what the comment means but one Twitter user claimed: “Gang, meaning a friend and in this place referencing Lana. So Lana sunk, as in she landed, and dunker meaning the point trying to get across, (Imagine dunker meaning truth bomb). So Lana’s points were made.”

Cat has yet to clarify her comment.

Gang, meaning a friend and in this place referencing lana. So lana sunk, as in she landed, and dunker meaning the point trying to get across, (Imagine dunker meaning truth bomb). So Lana's points were made. Youre welcome — Joshua Mendes (@DrJoshuaM1) May 21, 2020

Leaving several comments on her original post on May 22, Del Rey has since said: “To be clear because I knowwwwww you love to twist things. I fucking love these singers and know them. #that is why I mentioned them I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgment of hysteria.”

“… the singers I mentioned are my favorite singers,” she continued, “so if you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that like you always do be my guest.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated and if you want to say that that has something to do with race that’s your opinion but that’s not what I was saying.”

She added: “I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro-call me racist because that is bullshit.”