Doja Cat reveals new album title, calls past work “cash-grabs”

Doja Cat has revealed a new title for her upcoming album while sharing her thoughts on her past albums ‘Planet Her’ and ‘Hot Pink’.

On Tuesday night (May 9), the rapper took to Twitter to say that her two previous albums were “cash-grabs” and that fans had fallen for it. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop,” she wrote in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, Doja Cat also revealed the title of her upcoming album, ‘First of All’. Earlier this year, when the rapper first announced that she had a new record ready to go, she changed her name on social media to “Hellmouth”, leading fans to believe that would be the name of the record.

“its not called hEllMoUth either its called “First of All” and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” Doja Cat clarified in her latest tweet.

‘First of All’ has yet to receive a release date.

In April, Doja Cat revealed some information surrounding the album, saying that all of it will be rap-based because she’s no longer interested in pop. “No more pop,” she tweeted some time later, expounding on her current tastes as an artist in another reply to a fan: “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it.”

At the time, Doja also addressed those that have criticised her earlier rap material, boldly declaring she agrees with the take that “the majority of [her] rap verses are mid and corny”. She continued: “I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything, I just enjoy making music. But I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t [make rap music] so I will.”

Earlier this month, Doja Cat made headlines when she attended the 2023 Met Gala dress as a cat in honour of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. The rapper showed up in a bedazzled dress with a hood that resembled cat ears and makeup that gave her a cat’s snout.