Doja Cat says she feels “free” after losing social media followers

Doja Cat has said that seeing large numbers of people unfollow her on social media has allowed her to feel “free”.

The LA rapper and singer reportedly lost around 500,000 followers on Instagram over the last few weeks, after she branded her fans “creepy” for labelling themselves with the fandom name ‘Kittenz’.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the star wrote: “My fans don’t get to name themselves shit. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Several fan accounts were reportedly deactivated after, before she started to lose followers in their hundreds of thousands.

Now, Doja Cat has responded to the unfollowing spree, which has currently left her at 25.1million Instagram followers.

“Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote on her Instagram story, “and it feels like I can reconnect with people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was.”

She added: “I feel free.”

After the singer posted her initial tweets, one fan pointed out the apparent hypocrisy, reminding the musician that she was the one who came up with the term ‘kittenz’. Doja Cat responded that she made up her stage name when she was “an alcoholic teen.”

When another fan asked her what she should “change her name to”, the rapper replied: “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Doja Cat recently announced her upcoming 24-date North American ‘Scarlet’ tour – her first-ever headlining arena tour with Ice Spice and Doechii as support acts. It kicks off October 31 at Chase Center in San Francisco, and you can find any remaining tickets here.

Last month, the singer released new track ‘Attention’, the lead single taken from her upcoming album, which was followed by ‘Paint The Town Red’ this month.