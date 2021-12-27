Doja Cat says she wants to make a double-album with one side strictly hip-hop

Doja Cat has revealed that she wants to make a double album, with one side being focused strictly on hip-hop.

Taking to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve, the singer and rapper said that she’d want each side of the project to focus on a different sound.

The first side of the album would be seven songs consisting of her typical ‘pop-rap’ sound, while the other side would consist of 12 hip-hop songs. She also said the hip-hop side of the album would have all songs produced by Jay Versace and 9th Wonder.

.@DojaCat talks about plans to release a double album consisting of a Pop-Rap side and a Hip-Hop side. 👀pic.twitter.com/IOW4ViZQha — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) December 25, 2021

Advertisement

Both Jay Versace and 9th Wonder both reacted to Doja’s wishes, with the former simply tweeting “brah” and the latter tweeting “say what now”.

Doja Cat’s third album, ‘Planet Her’, dropped earlier this year. She recently addressed her collaborative relationship with controversial producer Dr. Luke, who worked on a number of ‘Planet Her’ tracks as well as her two previous albums, 2018’s ‘Amala’ and 2019’s ‘Hot Pink’.

“I haven’t worked with him in a very long time,” she said. “There’s shit that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.’

Advertisement

“The point is he’s gotten some credit for shit. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future.”

Doja Cat also recently revealed that she was approached by Billie Eilish to feature on what would become one of her formative hits, ‘Bellyache’.

“I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it. I just couldn’t think of anything to write,” Doja said. “It was one of my writer’s-block moments…I don’t think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to.”