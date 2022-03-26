Doja Cat says she’s quitting music: “I can’t wait to fucking disappear”

Doja Cat has seemingly revealed that she’s set to quit music in a series of tweets following a festival appearance.

The rapper and pop star is currently on tour in South America, and was scheduled to play at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay on Tuesday (March 22).

After the festival’s opening day, set to feature Doja Cat, was cancelled due to high winds and weather warnings, fans online expressed their disappointment at the star not meeting them outside her hotel.

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!” one wrote, with another adding that it’s “too late to apologize”. In response, Doja Cat simply said: “I’m not sorry.”

it's too late to apologize pic.twitter.com/GArQAMwf4j — yuh huh (@metamorsophie) March 24, 2022

“Doja about 4 years ago you started to achieve fame and all thanks to tik tok what happened to your humility queen? I loved you,” another fan tweeted, to which Doja responded that she wants to quit the music industry.

“it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore,” she replied. “i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

After a performance in Brazil a few hours before the tweets, Doja had written: “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

Her Twitter name currently reads: “i quit still.”

I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. 💕🇧🇷 — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

Elsewhere, Doja Cat brought her set at Lollapalooza Argentina to a standstill last weekend (March 19), after being alerted to an audience member requiring medical attention.

The American singer and rapper was performing her song ‘Options’ when she called for the track to be cut midway through, Billboard reports. Addressing the crowd, she asked if “somebody needs help out there”, to which a section of the crowd waved and pointed. “We can’t have that,” the singer said, before communicating with security and stage management to take care of the fan. “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”

Crowd safety has become a paramount issue at large-scale events in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy of 2021. Earlier this year, Billie Eilish stopped two of her own shows for similar reasons – one in Atlanta, and one in New York City.

Doja Cat is set to support The Weeknd on his massive ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ North American stadium tour this year, as well as playing sets at Glastonbury, Wireless and more.