Doja Cat says Twitter blue tick creates “higher chance that you’re a complete loser”

Doja Cat has spoken out about losing her blue tick on Twitter, arguing that it creates “higher chance that you’re a complete loser”.

From tomorrow (Thursday April 20), the blue tick which authenticates true and noteworthy legacy accounts on the platform will be removed from all accounts unless users opt in to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions. This change is “more about treating people equally,” said Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in late 2022, adding that the move would “offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience.”

On Twitter, one fan noticed the changes to Doja’s account and said: “No blue tick? It’s over.”

Another fan followed up, saying: “You have to pay for Twitter Blue now? What has Elon done to you, Doja?”

To which the LA rapper replied: “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

A verified account responded to Doja’s comment and asked, “What does that mean for me, bestie?”. Doja doubled down on her thought: “You have a higher chance of being one, for sure.”

The ‘Planet Her’ star does explain her reasoning further, saying, “People buy blue ticks to feel important not because they built anything meaningful.”

Many public have voiced their issues with Musk’s Twitter Blue scheme, including William Shatner who said : “I’ve been here for 15 years giving my [time] and witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this? The Colombia Records & Tape Club?”

Jack Black agreed, saying:“I don’t know if I’m going to pay for it. I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it.”

In other news, Doja Cat recently hopped on SZA’s ‘Kill Bill (Remix)’, which is the first time they have collaborated since their Grammy Award-winning ‘Kiss Me More’.

She also has updated her fans on what her new album will sound like, saying it will be a “rap only” record since pop “isn’t exciting” to her anymore.