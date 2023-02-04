Doja Cat says wants to make a hardcore punk record one day

Doja Cat has revealed that she wants to make a hardcore punk record one day.

In a new interview with Variety, Doja explained that she wants to explore punk as a genre more in the hop to make an all-out hardcore punk album one day.

“This is the manic part. I wasn’t gonna tell you. But I’ll just tell you now, because not talking about it is making me annoyed: I want to explore punk,” she told the interviewer. “But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it.”

“I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

The singer and rapper, who is nominated for five Grammys at this year’s awards on Sunday (February 5), also revealed to the interviewer that IDLES were her favourite band of last year.

The interviewer noted how during the photo shoot, she replaced the music “on the sound system with the British post-punk group Idles, [who] she plays on a loop for hours. They’re her favourite band of last year,” the interviewer explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja went on to say she thinks she is discredited as a rapper in the music industry.

Reflecting on her love of ‘Vegas‘, the Grammy-nominated song (Best Rap Performance) from the Elvis biopic and how it allowed her to return more to rapping, Doja told Variety: “That was one of the greatest experiences because everyone knows ‘Hound Dog’ [the Elvis Presley song from which it interpolates].

“But I was able to give it my own spin. I went in and I was like, ‘Finally, I get to rap again.’ A lot of people discredit me, so it’s nice to just put another one in the fucking bucket for a great rap song.”

She added that she can’t blame casual hip-hop fans for regarding her as a dilettante. “I just got an award [from iHeartRadio] for a billion spins on the radio,” she told Variety, which is attributed to the popularity of her pop hits ‘Say So’, ‘Woman‘ and last year’s Grammy-winning ‘Kiss Me More‘.

“So with that alone, I’m constantly being shoved down people’s throats. I would be upset if I saw somebody who has kind of been fed to me as this pop-star girl with a fat ass making it to this level of rap icon, after I’ve only been watching them do disco shit and pop shit all the time,” she added.