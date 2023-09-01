Doja Cat shares Christina Ricci-starring new video, changes album artwork after metal band comparisons

Doja Cat has shared a video for her single ‘Demons’ starring Christina Ricci and revealed an updated cover for her forthcoming album ‘Scarlet‘.

Directed by Doja Cat alongside Christian Breslauer, the video features the artist as a demon with black horns and red eyes crawling on the ceiling as Ricci lay in bed looking up during a dark and stormy night.

One of the scenes in the video pays homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film The Shining and sees Doja Cat sitting in a bathtub while black liquid overflows and a black-clawed hand grabs the back of the rapper’s head.

‘Demons’ is the third single to be released from Doja Cat’s forthcoming fourth studio album ‘Scarlet’, which is set for release on September 22. The track follows the previously released singles ‘Paint The Town Red‘ and ‘Attention‘.

The rapper also revealed an updated cover for ‘Scarlet’ after it was discovered that she hada nearly identical album artwork as the German metal band Chaver, who are set to release their latest album on the same day.

Her first artwork featured a purple-pink arachnid with a drop of blood above it. Doja Cat took to social media on Tuesday (August 29) to share the sleeve, but it was soon revealed that Chaver’s new album artwork for their record ‘Of Gloom’ – revealed on July 29 and also due for release on September 22 – is almost exactly the same, except for the shape of the blood droplet and the positioning of the spider’s legs. Both of the art pieces were created by the same artist, Dusty Ray.

The updated cover now features a pair of arachnids with pink pearl bodies locking their mouths together.

‘Scarlet’ serves as a follow up to her her 2021 record ‘Planet Her’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “Though she works with a dozen or so producers including Jay-Z associate Al Shux and Drake collaborator Rogét Chahayed, ‘Planet Her’ is almost entirely mid-tempo and defined by a certain lightness of touch. This means that ‘Kiss Me More’ is probably the only track that matches ‘Say So’ for pure, unassailable pop appeal, but also that the downbeat, dirge-like ‘Been Like This’ is the record’s only dull moment. It all adds up to a job well done with more than enough bops to drown out her next social media controversy.”

In other news, Doja Cat recently announced her first-ever North American arena tour kicking off later this year, with Ice Spice and Doechii as support. Visit here for tickets and a full list of dates.

Back in July, the artist deleted her Threads account and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts. She had posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.

Earlier this month, it was reported that she had lost around 500,000 followers on Instagram. Doja has since responded to the unfollowing spree, writing that she felt like she’d “defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long”