Doja Cat teams up with Tyga for racy new single ‘Freaky Deaky’

Tyga has released a brand new single featuring Doja Cat called ‘Freaky Deaky’ – you can check it out below.

It’s the second time the pair have collaborated following Tyga’s cameo on Doja’s ‘Juicy’, taken from her 2019 album, ‘Hot Pink’. For their latest collabo – which they teased earlier in the week – the duo take turns discussing their sexual inclinations.

“I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky/ You’re on your way to see me/ Got the mirror on the ceiling/ You’re in the mood to please me,” Doja sings on the hook.

In the accompanying video, the pair are seen acting out different fantasies. The futuristic visual sees Tyga play voyeur as Doja slips in and out of various pieces of lingerie and colourful PVC outfits.

Watch the Christian Breslauer-directed clip for ‘Freaky Deaky’ below:

‘Freaky Deaky’ will land on Tyga’s upcoming new album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Legendary’ – which he recently revealed was “about 80 per cent done”.

“So this is the first single from my album that I’m working on, and sometimes I look up and I’m like, ‘Damn, I got like eight singles,'” he told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. “Not intentionally, but just because I’ll hear certain beats or I’ll hear certain songs or have a idea and then I’ll just make that record, and then I’m compiling songs and I realise like, ‘Oh, maybe this would sound good cohesively with a album.’

He continued: “I think from where I’m trying to take it, what the new album sounds like sonically, I feel like this was the right lead single. And with her, she’s killing it right now. I’m about 80 per cent done with the album.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat, who released her third album ‘Planet Her’ last summer, is set to appear at Coachella 2022 in April. Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will headline this year’s event.