Doja Cat and The Weeknd unite in the cosmos for ‘You Right’ video

Doja Cat has shared the music video for ‘You Right’, her collaboration with The Weeknd, coinciding with the release of new album ‘Planet Her’.

The Quentin Deronzier-directed visuals open with Doja pacing through a majestic, otherworldly palace filled with Libran symbology – the singer’s zodiac sign. The Weeknd and Doja then both appear together out in the galaxy, in line with the cosmic aesthetic of the latter’s new album.

‘You Right’ is the third track from ‘Planet Her’ to receive a music video, following on from ‘Need to Know’ and SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’.

Watch the video for ‘You Right’ below:

‘Planet Her’ marks Doja’s third studio album, following on from 2019’s ‘Hot Pink’. In addition to The Weeknd and SZA, the album also includes features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande and JID.

Last month, Doja and SZA gave ‘Kiss Me More’ its live debut, performing the track together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Doja Cat also walked away from the ceremony as a winner, taking home the award for ‘Top R&B Female Artist’.

In an interview ahead of the ceremony, the singer discussed her collaboration with The Weeknd, saying she initially planned for the crooner to appear on a different track.

“I made the song and then I didn’t think I was going to get anybody on it. I knew that I wanted The Weeknd on this album, but we didn’t know what to do,” she explained.

“We played him one song, and we thought it was the perfect song but it ended up not working. Then he heard this other song but it had already been finished with two verses, but he was obsessed with it.”

Earlier this year, Doja Cat also collaborated with Saweetie on her track ‘Best Friend’, and appeared on a remix of Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ that also featured Megan Thee Stallion.