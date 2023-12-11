Doja Cat to headline Open’er Festival 2024

Doja Cat has been announced as the third headliner for the 2024 edition of Open’er Festival.

Set to run between July 3 and July 6, 2024, next year’s instalment of the festival will return to the site at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, Poland, and will see headline performances from Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa.

Now, Doja Cat has also been added to the bill for 2024, and has been confirmed as the third headliner to be locked in for the event.

The upcoming slot will mark the singer’s first performance at the long-running Polish festival since she released her hit album ‘Scarlet’ earlier this year, and also comes following her having to withdraw from the 2022 bill due to health issues.

She will appear on the penultimate day of the event (July 5), and is set to perform fan favourites such as ‘Kiss Me More’, ‘Paint The Town Red’ and ‘Agora Hills’ on the Orange Main Stage that night.

Tickets for Open’er Festival 2024 are available now and on sale until June 10. Visit here to buy yours.

As previously mentioned, the announcement that Doja Cat will be performing at Open’er Festival comes following the release of her highly-anticipated fourth album ‘Scarlet’, which arrived back in September.

The album was given a three-star review from NME, who described it as containing “nothing [that] mimics the blissful disco sound of her Luke-produced breakthrough song ‘Say So’,” but instead as “a much tougher affair that repositions Doja as a rapper first and singer second”.

It also arrives as the singer recently shared details of a European and UK leg of her ongoing ‘Scarlet Tour’, which is currently underway in North America. Set to kick off in June, the dates consist of eight shows throughout summer and marks her first headline arena tour on the continent.

In other Doja Cat news, the singer was also confirmed over the weekend as the closing headliner for Rock In Rio Lisbon 2024.