Doja Cat to headline Rock In Rio Lisbon 2024

Doja Cat has been announced as the closing headliner for Rock In Rio Lisbon 2024.

The American pop rapper will head to Portugal on June 15, 16, 22 and 23 next year for the 20th anniversary of the festival. She will join Ed Sheeran and Scorpions as a headliner, with Saturday’s headliner and lineup yet to be revealed.

Other acts revealed to play the festival include Camila Cabello, Evanescence, Extreme, Calum Scott, Luísa Sonza, Pedro Sampaio, Jão and Fernando Daniel. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.

Roberta Medina, Executive Vice-President of Rock in Rio, said: “To have Doja Cat headlining our lineup for the first time in Portugal is a privilege! There have already been several artists who have chosen the Rock in Rio stage for their debut in Portugal, and who keep coming back, as is the case with Ed Sheeran.

“It’s going to be four days of great joy to recharge the energy of everyone who passes through the City of Rock. And when we say everyone, we mean everyone! As you can see from the names already announced, we’ve got rock, pop, hip-hop… music for the most mature to the youngest”.

She continued: “Rock in Rio continues to be the stage for major premieres and also for novelties due to its strength on the music and entertainment scene and this is a significant milestone. It will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of our special 20th anniversary edition, which will include many other surprises that we are yet to reveal.”

Rock In Rio Lisbon will be hosted for the first time in the 80,000 capacity Parque Tejo Lisboa, which marks a change from its usual venue, Parque da Bela Vista.

The first Rock in Rio Lisbon was thrown in 2004 as a spinoff from the original Rock in Rio Festival, which started in the Brazilian city in 1985. Offshoot events have also taken place in Madrid, most recently in 2012, and Las Vegas, the last of which was in 2015.

Doja is also set to tour Europe throughout June and July next year – find dates below and get your tickets here:

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY

5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival