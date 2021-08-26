Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony

Doja Cat has been revealed as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, scheduled for next month in New York.

The artist is up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA. Her newly announced role at this year’s ceremony will also mark her hosting debut.

The VMAs will be held at Barclays Center on September 13. The nominees were unveiled earlier this month, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack with seven and six categories, respectively. Billie Eilish, Drake, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X are among the other artists up for awards.

Advertisement

It was also announced Foo Fighters will be the recipients of the Global Icon Award this year, which “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond”.

In addition to Doja Cat, the ceremony will be rounded out by performances from Lorde, Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly.

Doja Cat released her latest album, ‘Planet Her’, earlier this year, complete with collaborations with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, describing it as “a job well done with more than enough bops to drown out her next social media controversy”.