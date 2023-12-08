Doja Cat unveils European leg of ‘The Scarlet Tour’

Doja Cat has announced a series of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off next summer. Find ticket details below.

The new dates come as part of her ongoing ‘Scarlet Tour’, which is currently underway in North America and celebrates the release of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album earlier this year.

Consisting of eight dates throughout June and July, the European leg of the tour marks the first time that the hit singer will embark on a headline arena tour on the continent. It also includes four shows in cities across the UK.

Kicking off on June 11, the first run of shows will commence with a show at the OVO Arena in Glasgow, before continuing the following day with a gig at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. From there, Doja Cat will play at The O2 arena in London on June 14, before making her final UK stop in Newcastle the next day.

From there, the final run of tour dates will see her play in four countries across Europe. These include a slot at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and a gig at the Accor Arena in Paris. The final two shows of the tour include festival appearances at Rock In Rio in Lisbon on June 23 and at the Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland on July 5.

Tickets for the European leg of ‘The Scarlet Tour’ go on sale next Thursday (December 14) at 12pm local time. A variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans are also available – visit here for tickets.

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY

5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

In other Doja Cat news, earlier this year the singer opened up about the last-minute change of her album title. Speaking to Sean Evans on an episode of Hot Ones, the rapper was asked why the album’s title was changed from its original intended name of ‘Hellmouth’ to ‘Scarlet’.

“I don’t care about the meaning being so deep, as much as the word being a cool word,” she said. “I just like good words. I thought ‘Hellmouth’ was cool… it’s like the gates of hell. But that felt so aggressive to me after a while, and I don’t know if I even like it anymore.”

Last month, she also apologised to fans who she thought had been left disappointed by her live show in New Jersey.

Following the gig, Doja shared the following message on her Instagram Stories: “I’m so fuckin sorry New Jersey[.] I don’t know what the fuck that was[.] I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.”