Doja Cat unveils new single ‘Attention’ with creepy new video

Doja Cat has released a vicious new rap single ‘Attention’ alongside a creepy music video – check them out below.

‘Attention’ is the Grammy Award winner’s first solo offering since she released her chart-topping third studio album, 2021’s ‘Planet Her’. She has since dropped the Top 10 Billboard track ‘Vegas’ from the Elvis soundtrack and appeared on the remix for SZA’s Number One-peaking single, ‘Kill Bill’.

Today (June 16), Doja Cat released ‘Attention’, a haunting track that sees her addressing her exit from The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ stadium tour, rapping: “My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’ / I could’ve been an opener, I redirect the bookin’.”

Advertisement

In May last year, Doja Cat had to cancel the tour due to tonsil surgery.

She also commented on rap heavyweights who “fall in the beef” with artistss who looked up to them: “I’m sorry, but we all find it really entertainin’ / ’Cause we don’t wanna see them steppin’ forward on their faces / And we all wanna be the one that see the devastation / Nothin’ in it, but ain’t the bad press good?”

The Tanu Muino-directed accompanying music video meanwhile, reveals Doja Cat’s new character Scarlet.

Advertisement

Doja’s use of the drop of blood emoji in the announcement may offer some clues about the song buried in some of her other recent tweets. On May 24, she tweeted that “Scarlet was here.” Last Friday (June 9), she referred to the persona again, writing “Scarlet’s watching,” and then this Monday (June 11), she wrote: “Let myself heal, Scar finally sealed.”

As of June 16, Doja Cat has deleted all of her tweets bar one, reading, “Scarlet is here.”

🩸ǝɹǝɥ sᴉ ʇǝlɹɐɔs — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 16, 2023

‘Attention’ is out now via Kemosabe Records / RCA Records.

Last month, Doja Cat announced that she changed the name of her upcoming fourth album from ‘Hellmouth’ to ‘First Of All’. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the chart-topping multi-hyphenate retracted the name whilst speaking about her upcoming album, which ‘Attention’ is the lead single for. “It’s no longer called ‘First of All’. I’ve been messing around with name ideas for the album and have like eight of them that I’m deciding between,” she said.

“I’ll be announcing the real title soon. I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, ’90s hip-hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward.”

She also said called her last two studio albums “cash-grabs” and “mediocre pop.“