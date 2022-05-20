Doja Cat’s “whole throat is fucked” after tonsil surgery

Doja Cat has revealed that her throat is in bad condition following surgery on her tonsils.

The rapper shared the news yesterday (May 19) on Twitter, noting that she had to have an “abscess” removed before adding that she might have “bad news” for fans.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” Doja said in the post. “I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is fucked so I might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

She then added additional details on how she ended up having to have tonsil surgery. “Nah so my tonsils got infected before BBMAs and I was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil, so they had to do surgery today.”

“I’m quitting the vape for a while and hopefully I don’t crave it anymore after that,” she said before adding that the idea of throwing away her vape “just instils panic”.

“I was literally staring at my vape today that normally I’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead,” Doja added. “I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”

Earlier this month, Doja Cat released a new single titled ‘Vegas’, lifted from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis biopic.

The track takes the well-known song ‘Hound Dog’ – originally sung by blues artist Big Mama Thornton in 1952, and famously covered by Elvis Presley four years later – and makes it her own. The rapper weaves samples of Thornton’s vocals into her rendition, adding her own fiery bars and a cutting trap beat.