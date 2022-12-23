Dolly Parton and Latto join line-up for Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special

Dolly Parton and Latto are among those set to perform at Miley Cyrus’ Miley’s New Year’s Eve television special next week.

The full line-up for the concert special – which will air live from Miami on NBC and Peacock on December 31 – was revealed on Wednesday (December 21). Parton and Latto join the likes of Fletcher, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. In addition to performing, Parton will co-host the concert with her Cyrus, her goddaughter.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will also see sets from comedians and Saturday Night Live castmates Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. Speaking of the guests in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Cyrus said: “The line-up is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense”.

Cyrus’ 2021 New Year’s Eve special was co-hosted by comedian Pete Davidson, and saw performances from Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and more. The special is executive-produced by both Cyrus and SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

It’s not yet known whether the ‘NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY’ posters spotted around Los Angeles earlier this week are promoting the pop star’s New Years Eve special, or teasing a forthcoming album. In any case, Cyrus updated her Spotify bio to contain the phrase, and also added the term to her Twitter bio. The singer’s last album was 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’, which earned a four-star review from NME.

Fans have speculated that Cyrus could be once again working with Mike Will Made It, who produced her 2013 album ‘BANGERZ’. The two of them recently appeared together in a photo posted to Instagram post by Rae Sremmurd with the caption ‘EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ’.

Swae Lee – who forms one half of Rae Sremmurd alongside Slim Jxmmi – featured on Cyrus’ track ‘Party Up The Street’, which appeared on her 2019 EP ‘She Is Coming’ and was produced by Mike Will Made It.