Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes can now accompany you on your lockdown walks

Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes are among the notable names who have contributed spoken-word passages to a new feature on the Apple Watch, ‘Time To Walk’.

The feature is being billed by Apple as “an inspiring new audio walking experience” which has been “created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities”.

Fitness+ subscribers can tune in to a series of episodes presented by the likes of Parton and Mendes as they “share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music” designed to accompany users during their walking work-outs.

Parton’s ‘Time To Walk’ episode sees the country artist reflecting on her career, family and growing up in rural Tennessee.

“I’ve loved walking ever since I was a little girl in the Smoky Mountains,” Parton said in a statement. “I think it’s so important to be able to get out and walk if we can during this time. I do my best thinking when I walk.

“And while many of us feel confined during this time, I’m hopeful that people will take a walk down memory lane with me and we can all feel a little more freedom taking the time to walk together.”

As well as Parton and Mendes, NBA player Draymond Green and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba have also contributed ‘Time To Walk’ episodes. New episodes from a different guest will appear in the Workout app on the Apple Watch each Monday through to the end of April.

Earlier this month, Parton revealed that she has recorded a song that her fans will only get to hear in 30 years’ time.