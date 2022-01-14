Dolly Parton announces new ‘Run, Rose, Run’ companion album

Dolly Parton has detailed her new album ‘Run, Rose, Run’, the companion piece to her upcoming novel of the same name.

The 12-track record, which has been previewed by the song ‘Big Dreams And Faded Jeans’, will arrive on March 4 via Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” Parton said in a statement of the project’s first single.

“Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams And Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”

You can check out the official lyric video here:

As announced last August, Parton co-authored the Run, Rose, Run book with US fiction writer James Patterson, who described the project as “a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter [Rose] on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!”.

The writing process inspired the country icon to write, record and produce a companion album to the story. ‘Run, Rose, Run’ was co-produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge.

“The album mirrors the story of a young woman who leaves home for Nashville, TN to pursue her music-making dreams and the dark secret from her past that threatens it all,” an official description reads.

“Set to the Country/Americana/Bluegrass sounds that are intrinsically woven into Parton, this album provides an even deeper and more relatable sense of the novel – giving the audience an all-encompassing experience on and off the page.”

You can see the full tracklist and official artwork below.

1. ‘Run’

2. ‘Big Dreams And Faded Jeans’

3. ‘Demons’ (with Ben Haggard)

4. ‘Driven’

5. ‘Snakes In The Grass’

6. ‘Blue Bonnet Breeze’

7. ‘Woman Up and Take It Like A Man’

8. ‘Firecracker’

9. ‘Secrets’

10. ‘Lost And Found’ (with Joe Nichols)

11. ‘Dark Night, Bright Future’

12. ‘Love Or Lust’ (with Richard Dennison)

Run, Rose, Run is set to arrive on March 7 via Penguin Random House (UK) – you can pre-order your copy in various formats here.

Last year saw Dolly Parton receive the COVID-19 jab that she helped fund. The star donated $1m (£716,000) to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University medical centre, which played a key role in the development of the Moderna vaccine.