Dolly Parton donated $1 million to successful research for Covid-19 vaccine

Dolly Parton played a key role in funding the research that aided the development of a major vaccine for Covid-19, it’s been revealed.

A new article in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals that the country icon has dished out $1 million of her own money to aid research by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center since the start of the pandemic.

The Vanderbilt research has subsequently played a key role in the development of a vaccine from U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna, which was announced yesterday.

The Moderna vaccine boasts nearly 95% protection against the disease, and follows the announcement of a separate immunisation from pharmaceutical firm Pfizer last week.

In the footnotes of the medicine journal, it is confirmed that the funding came from the “Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund”.

Announcing the gesture back in April, Dolly wrote on Instagram: “My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure. I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

In 2020, Dolly Parton's stood up for Black Lives Matter and put $1 million towards a Covid vaccine, and the year's not over yet. There's a strong argument that America should give up the whole 'democracy' thing as a bad idea now, and just make Dolly Parton queen of everything. — Simon Price (@simon_price01) November 17, 2020

Of course Dolly Parton was involved in funding a vaccine that has a 95% protection!!! pic.twitter.com/uSenF75qsF — Dave Regis (@DaveRegis1) November 17, 2020

It’s believed that Dr Abumrad and Dolly became friends after the singer was involved in a car accident and underwent treatment at Vanderbilt in 2014.

Fact-checking this was worth it just to see @DollyParton in the acknowledgments of a @NEJM article. And I thought I couldn’t love her more. https://t.co/S3njHEFcGT pic.twitter.com/WcrFIrHp67 — Dr. Meade Krosby (@MeadeKrosby) November 17, 2020

Another said: “Your daily reminder that Dolly Parton is one of the main funders of the #Moderna vaccine. Dolly will save us all.”

Dolly will be seen next in Netflix’s latest seasonal offering, Christmas on the Square.

It will feature 14 original songs from the country artist and is set for a worldwide release on November 22.