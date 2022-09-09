Dolly Parton enlists Kelly Clarkson for new version of ‘9 To 5’

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have released a reimagined version of Parton’s song ‘9 to 5’.

The updated duet of the song — which featured on the soundtrack of the 1980 film of the same name — was first previewed in March, at the premiere of the documentary Still Working 9 to 5. The documentary chronicles the lasting legacy of the film, which starred Parton alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and will be released in select theatres later this month.

Clarkson confirmed the song’s existence and imminent release in an interview with Variety yesterday. For her part, the singer brings raw vocals to a significantly more downbeat version of ‘9 to 5’, helming much of the song’s original lyrics aside ad libs from Parton. Listen to that below:

Speaking of the sonic changes — which come courtesy of producers Shane McAnally, Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry — in an interview with Rolling Stone, Parton said she was “blown away” by “how differently a song can be done.” The country singer later credited the producers, saying they “show[ed] how… the story can be told in a whole new way”.

The duet was first revealed in February, and comes amid a flurry of renewed attention around the song and its namesake movie. Last year, Parton similarly reworked the track for an advert during the 2021 Super Bowl, directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle. A year prior, she revealed that a reboot of the film, reportedly remade for the #MeToo era, had ultimately been scrapped.

More recently, Parton released ‘Run, Rose, Run’, an album accompaniment to her debut novel and upcoming film of the same name. Parton, who will this year be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, delivered “a fun, easy-going romp with lashings of charm” on the album, according to NME’s three-star review.

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s inclusion on the ‘9 to 5’ remake comes ahead of her as-yet untitled upcoming album. Set for release next year, the singer’s 10th studio album will follow ‘Kellyoke’, an all-covers EP she released in June of this year. Clarkson’s version of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ and Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ were included on the EP’s tracklist.