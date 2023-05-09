Dolly Parton reveals star-studded tracklist from upcoming new album, ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton has revealed the star-studded tracklist from her forthcoming album ‘Rockstar’ which is set for release later this year.

The LP will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics such as Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more. The tracklist is a rock lover’s dream as the majority of the songs feature many of the greats such as Sting, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and more.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’!” Parton said in a statement.

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

I’m a rockstar now! My new album ‘Rockstar’ is coming November 17 and it’s available for pre-order. Let’s rock n’ roll 🎸❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/9YSkRRTV0v pic.twitter.com/EEBii6BYCv — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 9, 2023

The LP ends with two covers: ‘Let It Be’ featuring surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr along with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood and ‘Free Bird’ featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, who passed away in March, and Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

‘Rockstar’ is set for release on November 17 via Butterfly/Big Machine.

‘Rockstar’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. ‘World on Fire’

3. ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting)

4. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry)

5. ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. ‘Long As I Can See The Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)

7. ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock)

8. ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. ‘What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. ‘Purple Rain’

11. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. ‘Keep On Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. ‘Heart Of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ (feat. Elton John)

19. ‘Tried To Rock And Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. ‘Stairway To Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. ‘We Are The Champions’

22. ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry)

25. ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. ‘I Dreamed’ About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Last Year, Parton was inducted into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but only after she initially rejected the honour because she didn’t consider herself a rock musician. “If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it,” she said at the time.

The country icon also has a feature on Bebe Rexha’s 2023 album ‘Bebe’. She appears on closing track ‘Seasons’.

Earlier this year, ‘Rainbowland’, Parton’s collab with Miley Cyrus was banned at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The school’s principal and a central office administrator found that the song “could be deemed controversial”, based on one of the district board policies.