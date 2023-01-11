Dolly Parton made into two new Funko Pop! Rocks figurines

Collectible toy company Funko has unveiled two new Dolly Parton Pop! Rocks figurines.

Pre-orders for the country artist’s pair of toys sere made available yesterday (January 10), and are set to ship in April. The Parton-modelled collectibles are available on both Funko’s website and via Walmart, both while supplies last. Each figurine comes with a protective case, the back of which features a Parton quote that reads: “If you don’t like the road you’re walking start paving another one.”

One of the Parton Pop! Rocks dolls is modelled on the outfit she wore to a benefit concert in 2014, with the singer wielding a banjo and wearing an orange jumpsuit with a silver fringe. The second is reminiscent of the outfit Parton wore at Glastonbury 2014, donning white pantsuit with a Stratocaster-style electric guitar. Both figures measure in under 13 centimetres tall.

Celebrating the new collection in a post on Twitter, Funko wrote: “Striking a heart-felt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all.” Meanwhile, in a product description, the toymakers described Parton’s collection as “an inspirational addition to your Pop! Rocks set”. The country singer joins a host of musicians who have likewise been immortalised by the collectible toy line.

Last November, each member of The Cure received Funko’s figurine treatment, with bandmates Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’ Donnell and Reeves Gabrels each wielding their respective instrument. “I don’t know if this means we’ve been reduced or elevated”, O’ Donnell tweeted in response to the collection.

Post Malone, Migos and BTS were likewise made into figurines as part of Funko’s 2019 collection, with the likes of Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Tupac and Freddie Mercury also available in Funko doll-form throughout the years.

Earlier this month, songwriter Diane Warren revealed that a collaborative track with Parton, Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper will be released soon. Titled ‘Gonna Be You’, the song will feature on the soundtrack of the Jane Fonda-starring film, 80 For Brady, which premieres next month. Parton’s collaboration with Dione Warwick, meanwhile, is also set to arrive soon.