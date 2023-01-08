Dolly Parton pays tribute to Leslie Jordan during ‘Call Me Kat’ performance

Dolly Parton made an appearance on Call Me Kat this week, paying tribute to the late Leslie Jordan – watch the performance below.

The Will & Grace star and musician died last October at the age of 67 after crashing into the side of a building in Los Angeles after suffering “some sort of medical emergency”.

On Thursday (January 5), Parton made a surprise appearance on Call Me Kat during which she sang a snippet of the song ‘Where The Soul Never Dies’.

She then said: “I know usually at a memorial people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you, because there is that place on the other side and I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother.

“You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did. I just want you to know that we all love you.”

Dolly Parton added: “We all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful, and I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be.”

“You made us happy while you were here and we’re happy that you’re at peace,” she added. “I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie. See you over there.”

She then ended the appearance by singing a portion of ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Following his death, Megan Mullally, who portrayed Karen Walker on Will & Grace, penned a lengthy tribute to Jordan, saying her “heart is breaking” and that she “can’t believe” the actor had died.

“Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable,” Mullally wrote. “There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person.”

Others who have paid tribute to Jordan since news of the actor’s death include Lynda Carter, George Takei, Mayim Bialik and screenwriter Jeremy O Harris.