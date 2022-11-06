Dolly Parton performs Jolene with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

Dolly Parton performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last night (November 5) – see footage below.

The singer was inducted into the prodigious class alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and more at the Saturday night ceremony in Los Angeles.

Another act to be inducted were Judas Priest, who performed a three-song set on the night in which they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer and ex-member Les Binks. Frontman Halford then returned to the stage to perform ‘Jolene’ with Parton as part of her performance.

“I’m a rock star now!” Parton said during her acceptance speech (via Rolling Stone), adding: “This is a very special night for me. I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just so honoured and so proud to be here tonight.”

Earlier this year, Parton made headlines when she was nominated for the Hall Of Fame, but asked to be taken out of consideration for the honour. In her explanation, Parton said that the nomination, which she eventually admitted she would accept if voted in, had “inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Watch the ‘Jolene’ performance below.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Carly Simon was also inducted, with Olivia Rodrigo covering her song ‘You’re So Vain’ after Simon was unable to attend the ceremony.

Eminem also performed with Ed Sheeran and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler ahead of his induction. Performing six of his biggest hits, starting with ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Rap God’, Marshall Mathers was then joined by Tyler for ‘Sing For The Moment’ (which samples Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’) before Sheeran joined him to sing Dido’s parts in ‘Stan’. He rounded out the performance with ‘Forever’ and ‘Not Afraid’.

During his acceptance speech, Eminem claimed he shouldn’t be at the ceremony, firstly because he’s a rapper and “this is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” and secondly, because he almost died of a drug overdose in 2007.

He then went on to list a whole host of rappers who influenced him over the years including Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., De La Soul, Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg.